Russian air strikes in Syria kill 12

Beirut: Russian air strikes killed 12 civilians on Tuesday in northwestern Syria, as renewed violence tightened the noose around the country's last major opposition bastion and deepened an already dire humanitarian crisis.

Two of the victims were killed in a southern area of Idlib province while the other 10 died in a western region of neighbouring Aleppo province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The raids on Aleppo province killed eight members of the same family who were sheltering in a house, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

Six children were among those killed in the raid on the village of Kfar Taal, where three girls had already died a day earlier in strikes, according to the Britain-based monitor.

Most of Idlib province and parts of Aleppo province are still controlled by factions opposed to the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, including a group that includes onetime members of Al-Qaeda's former Syria franchise.

"Over the past three days, the bombardment on Idlib and its surroundings, including in western Aleppo, has been exclusively Russian," Abdel Rahman said. The surge in violence comes despite a ceasefire announced by Russia earlier this month that never really took hold.