Russian advance in Ukraine slow; US says Moscow 'is failing'

Kyiv: Top American officials pledged Monday to help ensure Ukraine wins its fight against Russia following face-to-face talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, while Britain said Moscow has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough in its offensive in the eastern industrial heartland of the country.

In meetings with Zelenskyy, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States had approved a USD 165 million sale of ammunition for Ukraine's war effort, along with more than USD 300 million in foreign military financing.

The strategy that we've put in place massive support for Ukraine, massive pressure against Russia, solidarity with more than 30 countries engaged in these efforts is having real results, Blinken told reporters in Poland the day after meeting with Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials. When it comes to Russia's war aims, Russia is failing. Ukraine is succeeding. Russia has sought as its principal aim to totally subjugate Ukraine, to take away its sovereignty, to take away its independence. That has failed.

For his part, Zelenskyy in the meeting said he was very thankful for the American aid and particularly praised President Joe Biden for his personal support. The priorities are weapons and support from the United States of America and our partners, European leaders, in terms of our army's strength and support in certain areas, the Ukrainian president said. The second issue is the sanctions policy against the Russian Federation because of the full-scale invasion and all the terror they have committed in Ukraine.

Britain's Ministry of Defense said Monday that Ukrainian troops holed up in a steel plant in the strategic city were tying down Russian forces, and keeping them from being added to the offensive elsewhere in

the Donbas.