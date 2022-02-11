Russia could invade Ukraine during Olympics: Blinken

Canberra: Russia could invade Ukraine during the current Beijing Winter Olympics so Americans should leave the Eastern European country immediately, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday. Blinken did not detail the reasons behind the State Department's latest security alert that calls on all American citizens to leave Ukraine.

Simply put, we continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border, Blinken said in Melbourne, Australia. We're in a window when an invasion could begin at any time and, to be clear, that includes during the Olympics, Blinken added. The Olympic Games are scheduled to end on Feb 20. Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine. It says it has no plans to invade but wants the West to keep Ukraine and other former Soviet countries out of NATO. The threat of war in Ukraine and a strengthened alliance between Russia and China were high on the agenda of a meeting in Canberra on Friday among Blinken and his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia. The four nations form the Quad , a bloc of Indo-Pacific democracies created to counter China's growing regional influence. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, who chaired the meeting, said the alliance between Moscow and Beijing was concerning because it doesn't represent a global order that squares with ambitions for freedom and openness and sovereignty and the protection of territorial integrity.