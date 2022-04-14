Russia, contesting elections to 4 UN committees, loses all

United Nations: Russia, contesting elections to four UN committees, lost all of them, including one to Ukraine, a verdict being seen as Moscow's isolation on the global stage.

Elections were held in the United Nations Economic and Social Council on Wednesday to fill various vacancies in subsidiary and related

bodies.

Russia was contesting elections to the Committee on Non-Governmental Organisations, UN Women Executive Board, UNICEF Executive Board and Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues.

Russia competed in 4 elections to @UN committees today. It lost in all of them. The UN membership is isolating Russia and stands with Ukraine, the United Kingdom Mission to the UN

tweeted.

The European Union Delegation at the United Nations in New York said that results of today's #ECOSOC elections show that Russia's aggression has disqualified them from serving in key bodies of the UN. We congratulate those newly elected members of the #ECOSOC subsidiary bodies who commit to the values of the UN, it said.

UK diplomat James Roscoe tweeted Humiliation for @RussiaUN & further isolation at @UN today. They lost 4 elections to key UN bodies. A rejection of @mfa_russia war in Ukraine and sign of its growing pariah status. Ukrainians are paying highest price for illegal war but damage to Russia isn't limited

to its army.

In the Committee on Non-Governmental Organisations, Russia lost after having got only 15 votes out of 54 ballots, 16 votes out of 54 in the UN Women Executive Board polls, 17 votes out of 54 in the UNICEF Executive Board and 18 votes out of 52 ballots cast in election to the Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, where it was defeated by Ukraine, which got

34 votes.

India was elected to four bodies of the UN Economic and Social Council.

India gets elected to 4 @UN ECOSOC Bodies: Commission for Social Development, Committee on NGOs, Commission on Science & Technology for Development and Ambassador Preeti Saran gets re-elected to Committee for Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, India's Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted on Wednesday.

For the Commission for Social Development, Austria, Bangladesh, Burundi, Colombia, Egypt, Ghana, Haiti, India, Peru, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, and Ukraine were elected by acclamation for a four-year term of office beginning at the first meeting of the commission's 62nd session in 2023 and expiring at the close of the commission's sixty-fifth session in 2027.