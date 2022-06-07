Russia confirms broken ties with European rights court

Moscow: The Russian parliament has passed a set of laws allowing Moscow not to comply with the top European human rights court's rulings.

The move on Tuesday formalised the broken ties between Russia and the Council of Europe, the continent's foremost human rights body.

In accordance with the new laws passed by the State Duma, Russia's lower parliament house, Russian authorities are no longer obligated to comply with rulings of the European Court of Human Rights issued after March 15.

On that date, Russia announced it was withdrawing from the Council of Europe -- only to be officially expelled the next day over what the Kremlin calls a special military operation in Ukraine.