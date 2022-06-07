Russia confirms broken ties with European rights court
Moscow: The Russian parliament has passed a set of laws allowing Moscow not to comply with the top European human rights court's rulings.
The move on Tuesday formalised the broken ties between Russia and the Council of Europe, the continent's foremost human rights body.
In accordance with the new laws passed by the State Duma, Russia's lower parliament house, Russian authorities are no longer obligated to comply with rulings of the European Court of Human Rights issued after March 15.
On that date, Russia announced it was withdrawing from the Council of Europe -- only to be officially expelled the next day over what the Kremlin calls a special military operation in Ukraine.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Sunil Chhetri-led India ready to crush 171st ranked Cambodians7 Jun 2022 6:25 PM GMT
Aakarshi, Sumeeth-Ashwin enter main draw of Indonesia Open7 Jun 2022 6:24 PM GMT
Tickets for 1st T20 almost sold out, golf carts for senior citizens7 Jun 2022 6:23 PM GMT
US Open badminton cancelled due to COVID-197 Jun 2022 6:23 PM GMT
Haryana continues medal hunt in Khelo India Youth Games7 Jun 2022 6:22 PM GMT