Russia claims capture of pivotal city in eastern Ukraine
Kyiv: Russia's defense minister said Russian forces took control Sunday of the last major Ukrainian-held city in Ukraine's Luhansk province, bringing Moscow closer to its stated goal of seizing all of Ukraine's Donbas region.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin that Russia's troops together with members of a local separatist militia "have established full control over the city of Lysychansk, a ministry statement said.
Taking Lysychansk constitutes the liberation of the Luhansk People's Republic, one of two separatist regions in Ukraine that Russia recognizes as sovereign, the statement said.
Ukrainian fighters spent weeks trying to defend Lysychansk and to keep it from falling to Russia, as neighbouring Sievierodonetsk did a week ago.
A presidential adviser predicted late Saturday that the city's fate could be determined within days.
Ukrainian officials did not immediately provide an update on its status.
Earlier Sunday, Luhansk's governor said Russian forces were strengthening their positions in a gruelling fight to capture the last stronghold of resistance in the province.
The occupiers threw all their forces on Lysychansk. They attacked the city with incomprehensibly cruel tactics, Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said on the Telegram messaging app.
They suffer significant losses, but stubbornly advance. They are gaining a foothold in the city.
A river separates Lysychansk from Sievierodonetsk. Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, said during an online interview late Saturday that Russian forces had managed for the first time to cross the river from the north, creating a threatening situation.
Arestovych said they had not reached the centre of the city but that the course of the fighting indicated the battle for Lysychansk would be decided by Monday.
Luhansk and neighbouring Donetsk are the two provinces that make up the Donbas, where Russia has focused its offensive since pulling back from northern Ukraine and the capital, Kyiv, in the spring.
Pro-Russia separatists have held portions of both eastern provinces since 2014, and Moscow recognises all of Luhansk and Donetsk as sovereign republics. Syria's government said Wednesday that it would also recognize the independence and sovereignty of the two areas.
An occupation of Lysychansk would open the way for the Russians to move west into Donetsk province, where the sizable Ukrainian-held city of Slovyansk has come under rocket attacks several times since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Mayor Vadym Lyakh said new attacks Sunday killed an unspecified number
of people.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Bank frauds of over `100 cr witness major fall in FY223 July 2022 5:03 PM GMT
'Commerce Min looking to release new foreign trade policy before...3 July 2022 5:02 PM GMT
Reserve Bank's deposit insurance arm to pay depositors of two...3 July 2022 5:02 PM GMT
DGFT issues RCs for 1.6 mn tonne wheat export after May 13 ban order3 July 2022 5:02 PM GMT
Global factors, crude oil, macro data to drive stocks this week:...3 July 2022 5:01 PM GMT