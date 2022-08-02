Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists
Kyiv: Russia's Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Ukraine's Azov Regiment a terrorist organisation, a designation that could lead to terror charges against some of the captured fighters who made their last stand inside Mariupol's shattered steel plant.
Scores of Azov fighters are being prisoner held by Moscow since their surrender in mid-May.
Russian authorities have opened criminal cases against them, accusing them of killing civilians. The addition of terrorism charges could mean even longer prison sentences.
The penalties for a terrorist organisation's leaders would be 15 to 20 years in prison and five to 10 years for members of the group, Russian state media said.
In its ruling, the Supreme Court banned the Azov Regiment in Russia.
That could also outlaw the regiment in areas of Ukraine occupied by Russian or Russia-backed forces, if those places go ahead with plans to become part of Russia.
