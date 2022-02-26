Russia bans UK airlines in tit-for-tat move

London: In a retaliatory move over UK's ban on Russian flag carrier Aeroflot, President Vladimir Putin on Friday imposed a ban on British airlines from landing in Russia or using its airspace.

Outlining the largest and most severe package of economic sanctions that Russia has ever seen in Parliament in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had announced a ban on Russia's national airline Aeroflot from landing in the country.

Russia responded with a tit-for-tat ban as a response to what Russia branded as "unfriendly decisions" by the UK aviation authorities. "I think that's their retaliation for us yesterday banning Aeroflot from using and landing in the United Kingdom. That's their tit-for-tat response," said UK Defence Secretary

Ben Wallace.