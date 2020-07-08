Russia and China veto cross-border aid to Syria's north-west

United Nations: Russia and China vetoed a UN resolution that would maintain two border crossing points from Turkey to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria's mainly rebel-held north-west for a year, which the United Nations says is crucial to save millions of lives. Russia immediately circulated a resolution that would authorize the delivery of aid through a single crossing point from Turkey for six months.

The defeated resolution, drafted by Germany and Belgium, had dropped their original call for the re-opening of an Iraqi crossing to the northeast to deliver medical supplies for the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May, Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said: Do not waste your time on efforts to reopen the closed cross-border points.

Russia, which is Syria's closest ally, has argued that aid should be delivered from within Syria across conflict-lines. But UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock has insisted that the two crossings from Turkey to the northwest remain a lifeline for millions of civilians whom the U.N. cannot reach by other means.

The draft resolution, which the 15 council members voted on Tuesday by email because of the COVID-19 pandemic, would have extended the mandate for the two border crossings from Turkey to the northwest Bab al-Salam and Bab al-Hawa for a year.

The Russian-drafted resolution would only authorize cross-border deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing.