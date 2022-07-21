Rishi Sunak vows to work 'night and day' in campaign to be UK PM
London: Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has vowed to work night and day as he began the last leg of his campaign on Thursday to win over the Conservative Party membership after winning a solid mandate from the Tory parliamentary party, which chose him and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as the finalists in the race to replace Boris Johnson as party leader and British Prime Minister.
Sunak, 42, was a clear frontrunner among the Tory members of Parliament 137 of whom voted in favour of him against Truss' 113 but his camp knows they face an uphill task to replicate the winning streak of every voting round since last week with the wider party membership.
Thursday's latest bookie odds on the betting aggregator Oddschecker after Wednesday's final round of MP votes show Truss in a comfortable lead over Sunak.
I will work night and day to deliver our message around the country, said Sunak.
