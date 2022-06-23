Reports: Six people die in helicopter crash in West Virginia
Logan (US): Six people were killed when a helicopter crashed in West Virginia on Wednesday, authorities said.
The Vietnam-era helicopter was based at the Logan airport and used for tourism flights, Ray Bryant, chief of operations for Logan County's office of emergency management, told WSAZ-TV. All six on board were killed, the office's deputy director, Sonya Porter, told ABC News affiliate WCHS.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed near Route 17 in Logan County around 5 p.m.
Bryant said the helicopter was on fire when crews arrived, and firefighters extinguished the flames. The road was expected to remain closed for at least 24 hours. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. (AP)
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Sangrur LS bypoll: Nearly 30 pc polling till 3 pm23 Jun 2022 12:50 PM GMT
TMC protests outside Guwahati hotel where rebel Sena MLAs staying23 Jun 2022 12:49 PM GMT
Agri Min Tomar to take up industry's demand on reducing GST on...23 Jun 2022 12:48 PM GMT
Sena open to consider leaving MVA if rebels return, hold talks with...23 Jun 2022 12:48 PM GMT
Maha: Tobacco products worth over Rs 59 lakh seized; three held23 Jun 2022 11:47 AM GMT