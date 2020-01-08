Re-elected oppn leader Guaido calls for protests

Caracas: Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido called Tuesday for three days of protests against President Nicolas Maduro, hours after he was sworn in for another term as National Assembly speaker following a standoff with the armed forces.

Guaido was barred from entering the assembly by the National Guard for around half an hour in dramatic and chaotic scenes, while a rival claimant to the speaker's post occupied the chair. "It's time to stand up and to stand up with force," Guaido said later during a press conference. "We will mobilize for street protests on Thursday and Friday, and on Saturday we will all be in the streets."

Guaido, self-appointed acting president of Venezuela, leads the opposition to leftist Maduro, who remains in power despite Guaido's year-long effort to oust the man he calls a "usurper."

The National Assembly legislature is the only branch of government in opposition hands, and Guaido's holding of the speaker's post is important for continuation of his struggle with Maduro. Guaido is backed by the United States and more than 50 other countries but, despite Venezuela's economic collapse, Maduro appears entrenched with crucial support from the armed forces.