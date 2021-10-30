Queen is in very good form: Johnson

London: Queen Elizabeth II is in very good form but she needs to follow medical advice to get some rest, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday. Johnson's comments come a day after Buckingham Palace announced that the 95-year-old monarch has been advised two weeks' rest during which she will undertake only light, desk-based duties.

The British Prime Minister is scheduled for weekly audiences with the Queen, which often take on a virtual or telephonic form. "I spoke to her Majesty, as I do every week, this week and she's in very good form," Johnson told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome. "She's just got to follow the advice of her doctors and get some rest and I think that's the important thing. The whole country wishes her well," he added.