Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest at state funeral

London: The UK observed a two-minute silence in a poignant nationwide tribute as a final farewell to the country's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, at the conclusion of a majestic state funeral ceremony at Westminster Abbey here, attended by thousands and witnessed by millions on screens worldwide.

The UK's National Anthem, God Save the King', rang out as the coffin was lifted out for the last leg of the journey to the late monarch's final resting place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, where a Committal Service will conclude the public-facing aspect of the funeral before a private burial ceremony on Monday evening.

The Queen's final resting place will be by the side of her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, in an enclave of the historic chapel on her south-east England estate of Windsor.

The state funeral began as chimes of the Big Ben fell silent and hymns rang out as the coffin of the late monarch was carried into Westminster Abbey on Monday morning.

In the congregation of around 2,000 made up of world leaders, royalty from the UK and overseas and community leaders, India was represented by President Droupadi Murmu and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

The Big Ben, the iconic London landmark housed in the Elizabeth Tower named after the late Queen, tolled every minute 96 times to mark each year of the late sovereign's life as a procession led by King Charles III entered the historic 11th century Abbey.

The coffin, draped with the Royal Standard, was adorned with flowers from the King's royal homes and a personal note "in loving and devoted memory" from him and the Instruments of State made up of the diamond-encrusted Imperial State Crown and the orb and sceptre which were gifted to the Queen at her coronation in the same Abbey in 1953.

Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service, and in sure confidence to commit her to the mercy of God our maker and redeemer, said Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster who led the service.

With gratitude we remember her unswerving commitment to a high calling over so many years as Queen and Head of the Commonwealth. With admiration we recall her life-long sense of duty and dedication to her people. With thanksgiving we praise God for her constant example of Christian faith and devotion. With affection we recall her love for her family and her commitment to the causes she held dear, he said.