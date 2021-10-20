Queen cancels travel plans within UK after medical advice to rest

London: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled a planned visit to Northern Ireland following medical advice to rest for a few days, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

The 95-year-old monarch was to begin a two-day trip to Hillsborough in County Down and attend a church service marking the centenary of the formation of Northern Ireland in Armagh on Thursday, but will now remain at Windsor Castle instead.

"The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

"Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow. The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland and looks forward to visiting in the future, the spokesperson said.