Putin: US achieved 'zero' in Afghanistan

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized the United States' involvement in Afghanistan, charging that its 20-year-long military presence in the country has achieved zero.

Putin said Wednesday that for 20 years, the U.S. military in Afghanistan was trying ... to civilize the people who live there, to introduce their norms and standards of life in the broadest sense of the word, including the political organization of society. The result is sheer tragedies, sheer losses, both for those who were doing that - the US - and more so for the people who live in Afghanistan. A zero result, if not negative, Putin said. The Russian president added that it's impossible to impose something from outside and that if someone does something to someone, they should draw on the history, the culture, the life philosophy of these people in the broadest sense of the word, they should treat their traditions with respect.