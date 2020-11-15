Pressure mounts on Peru's president after 2 die in protests

Lima (Peru): Pressure mounted on Peru's interim president to resign on Sunday after a night of protests in which two people were killed and the country's political turmoil deepened.

At least nine of Manuel Merino's Cabinet members quit and the president of Congress scheduled an emergency session to discuss the leader's resignation.

The chaotic events came as thousands marched through the streets of Lima wearing masks and carrying signs that read, Merino is not my president. Authorities said two men, ages 24 and 25, died from gunshot wounds during the demonstrations.

Merino, a little-known politician and rice farmer, rose to Peru's highest office Monday after the legislature voted to oust former President Mart n Vizcarra.

Lawmakers utilised a clause dating back to the 19th century to declare the president of permanent moral incapacity based on unproven allegations that he'd accepted bribes while serving as governor

years ago.

Angry Peruvians have taken to the streets ever since in daily demonstrations accusing Congress of staging a parliamentary coup.