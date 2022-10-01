President Putin slams West & US for 'double standards'

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has reminded the world of the West's colonial policy, plundering of India and Africa, slave trade, and the use of nuclear and chemical weapons by the US, as he slammed them for their "utter deceit" and "double standards" on insisting on a rules-based global order.

Putin made the remarks during a carefully-choreographed formal speech at the Kremlin's opulent St George's Hall on Friday, days after the so-called referendums in the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia that were dismissed as shams by Ukraine and the US-led Western nations.

In his address, Putin said, "All we hear is, the West is insisting on a rules-based order. Where did that come from anyway? Who has ever seen these rules? Who agreed or approved them? Listen, this is just a lot of nonsense, utter deceit, double standards, or even triple standards! They must think we're stupid." Russia is a great thousand-year-old power, a whole civilisation, and it is not going to live by such makeshift, false rules, Putin said in his speech in Russian, the English version of which has been uploaded later on the Kremlin's official website.

Western elites are even shifting repentance for their own historical crimes on everyone else, demanding that the citizens of their countries and other peoples confess to things they have nothing to do with at all, for example, the period of colonial conquests, Putin said.

"It is worth reminding the West that it began its colonial policy back in the Middle Ages, followed by the worldwide slave trade, the genocide of Indian tribes in America, the plunder of India and Africa...This is contrary to human nature, truth, freedom and justice," he said.

The European Council in a statement on Friday "firmly" rejected and "unequivocally" condemned the "illegal annexation" of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions by Russia. By wilfully undermining the rules-based international order and blatantly violating the fundamental rights of Ukraine to independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, core principles as enshrined in the UN Charter and international law, Russia is putting global security at risk.