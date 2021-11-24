Power Grid Corp provides financial aid to Uttarakhand

Gurugram: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking under Ministry of Power has provided financial assistance of Rs 3.5 crore for relief, rehabilitation and restoration work in the disaster hit areas of Uttarakhand under its CSR initiative.

This amount is part of the total CSR assistance of ₹22.5 crore jointly provided by the Power Sector CPSEs of the Ministry of Power.

The amount shall be utilised for reconstruction and restoration work in government school and health centres, which were devastated by unprecedented rains in October 2021.

Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy, R K Singh, handed over a cheque to Dhan Singh Rawat, Minister of State for Disaster Management, Uttarakhand, on behalf of all CPSEs of Power Sector in presence of Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Minister of State for Power, Krishna Pal and other senior officers.

Chairman and Managing Director, PGCIL, K Sreekant and other senior officials attended the cer-emony through virtual mode. As a responsible corporate citizen, PGCILhas not only been ensuring reliable transmission of power, but is also committed towards society through its

CSR activities.