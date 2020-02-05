Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro takes charge of Venezuela

Caracas (Venezuela): Portuguese manager Jose Peseiro has been named as Venezuela's head coach for the South American zone's 2022 World Cup qualifiers, starting next month.

The 59-year-old replaces Rafael Dudamel, who resigned in December to take charge of Brazilian Serie A side Atletico Mineiro, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Peseiro arrived early ... to present his plans and they were accepted," read a statement published on the Venezuelan Football Federation's official website on Tuesday. "The president of the FVF, Laureano Gonzalez, welcomed him formally and invited him to take over the reins of the national team," it added.

Peseiro has managed Sporting Lisbon, Porto and the Saudi Arabia national team in a coaching career spanning nearly three decades.

Venezuela will begin their World Cup qualifying campaign against Colombia in Barranquilla on March 27. Peseiro's first major tournament with the Vinotinto will be this year's Copa America, to be played in Colombia and Argentina in June and July.