Poland seeks expulsion of 45 Russians suspected of spying

Warsaw: Poland has identified 45 Russian intelligence officers using diplomatic status as cover to stay in the country and authorities are seeking to expel them, officials said Wednesday.

Poland's Internal Security Agency says it's asking the Foreign Ministry to urgently remove the Russians, who were described as a danger to Poland's security, from the country.

These are people who have and operate using their diplomatic status, but in reality conduct intelligence activities against Poland, said Stanislaw Zaryn, the state security spokesman.

He said the decision to expel them now was made taking into account Russian aggression against Ukraine.

He said the agency's work also showed that the Russian services are increasingly on the offensive and "are acting aggressively

against Poland.