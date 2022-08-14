PM Sharif vows to transform Pak into economic power

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday vowed to transform Pakistan into an economic power and urged all political parties to come together to realise this vision as the country celebrated its 75th Independence Day amidst the worst economic crisis.

Addressing the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Jinnah Convention centre here, Sharif said "a national dialogue is the need of the hour, whereby consensus may be built on a charter of economy by all stakeholders...we have to commit to becoming an economic power."

"If we can become a nuclear power, we can also become an economic power but we have to strive day and night," he said, urging all politicians from across the party lines to come together to agree on an economic charter to ensure continuity of policies despite change in the

government.