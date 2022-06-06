PM Lee promotes finance minister to be S'pore's deputy PM from June 13

Singapore: Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday appointed finance minister Lawrence Wong as the Deputy Prime Minister from June 13, paving the way for the next generation leader from his party to lead the country.

The announcement comes two months after Lawrence, 49, was endorsed by his peers as the leader of the ruling People's Action Party's (PAP) fourth-generation team to succeed the 70-year-old Lee.

The Cabinet reshuffle positions him as a next-generation leader and a Prime Ministerial candidate to lead the city-state, focused on global businesses.

"I look forward to walking this journey with all of you, and working with everyone to steer Singapore through the many challenges we are facing today, and to chart our new way forward together for a better tomorrow," Lawrence said in a tweet.

"I will do my best and give every ounce of my strength to serve Singapore and Singaporeans. In turn, I seek your support, as I take on my latest appointment as DPM, and take another step forward in embracing my new responsibilities. (Ministry of Communications and Information)," he said. Lawrence will continue as the Minister for Finance, and assume responsibility for the Strategy Group within the Prime Minister's Office, taking over this role from the Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Heng Swee Keat who had stepped aside as leader of the 4G team last April, citing his age as the reason.