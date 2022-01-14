PM Imran launches Pakistan's first-ever National Security Policy

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched Pakistan's first-ever National Security Policy based on a citizen-centric framework and focusing more on boosting the country's flagging economy and its standing in the world, unlike the previous one-dimensional security policy deeply rooted in the development of military capabilities.

Unveiling the public version of the policy at a ceremony in the PM Office, Khan said the policy, which was separately endorsed by the National Security Committee and the Cabinet last month, was a major priority of his government. The original 100-page version of the policy will remain classified.

Khan said the new policy was more focused to strengthen the economy of Pakistan.

Our foreign policy will also focus much more on economic diplomacy going forward, he said. He said inclusive growth was needed but Pakistan had to go after loans from institutions like the International Monetary Fund, lamenting that the country never had a plan to secure itself economically. "The concept we have now brought to Pakistan is to make sure of the uplift of the vulnerable segment," he said, adding that his government had taken steps like introducing health cards for health service for the welfare of the poor. Khan said the rule of law was also important for prosperity and progress. "The reason behind the progress of any country is a strong presence of the rule of law, he said.