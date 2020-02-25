PIO bodybuilder in Singapore dies natural death after celebrity fight
Singapore: A 32-year-old Indian-origin bodybuilding champion, who collapsed after a celebrity fight in Singapore, died of a natural cause relating to heart, the state coroner said in the findings released on Tuesday.
Pradip Subramaniam, the former World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation Singapore president, died because of two underlying heart conditions, the Channel News Asia reported citing the coroner findings.
Pradip had taken Singapore YouTuber Steven Lim, then 41, in a celebrity Muay Thai match at Singapore's Marina Bay Sands on September 23, 2017, according to the
findings.
State Coroner Kamala Ponnampalam noted that the forensic pathologist had certified Pradip's cause of death as an abnormally enlarged heart with genetic abnormality in heart cell proteins, which is "a natural disease
process".
Two medical experts stated that the pre-match medical screening was adequate, and that the on-site doctor would not have been able to detect Pradip's medical condition, as it would have required an electrocardiogram (ECG) to be conducted, the report said. Pradip had undergone a medical screening process by an on-site doctor on the day of the fight and was certified fit for the bout, it said.
He also made a declaration that he was free from any adverse medical condition, it said. The fight began at 8.12 PM, with the first round commencing uneventfully, said court documents, the report said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Normal life affected as streets of N-E Delhi burn for 3rd25 Feb 2020 6:14 PM GMT
Delhi Minorities Commission demands imposition of curfew in...25 Feb 2020 6:14 PM GMT
Media bodies express concern over attack on journalists25 Feb 2020 6:13 PM GMT
Contentious Act takes backseat25 Feb 2020 6:00 PM GMT
Tale of two colonies — a prologue to communal riots25 Feb 2020 5:58 PM GMT