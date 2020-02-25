PIO bodybuilder in Singapore dies natural death after celebrity fight

Singapore: A 32-year-old Indian-origin bodybuilding champion, who collapsed after a celebrity fight in Singapore, died of a natural cause relating to heart, the state coroner said in the findings released on Tuesday.

Pradip Subramaniam, the former World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation Singapore president, died because of two underlying heart conditions, the Channel News Asia reported citing the coroner findings.

Pradip had taken Singapore YouTuber Steven Lim, then 41, in a celebrity Muay Thai match at Singapore's Marina Bay Sands on September 23, 2017, according to the

findings.

State Coroner Kamala Ponnampalam noted that the forensic pathologist had certified Pradip's cause of death as an abnormally enlarged heart with genetic abnormality in heart cell proteins, which is "a natural disease

process".

Two medical experts stated that the pre-match medical screening was adequate, and that the on-site doctor would not have been able to detect Pradip's medical condition, as it would have required an electrocardiogram (ECG) to be conducted, the report said. Pradip had undergone a medical screening process by an on-site doctor on the day of the fight and was certified fit for the bout, it said.

He also made a declaration that he was free from any adverse medical condition, it said. The fight began at 8.12 PM, with the first round commencing uneventfully, said court documents, the report said.