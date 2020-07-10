Perpetrators of heinous terror attacks continue to enjoy 'state hospitality' in Pak: India at UN

United Nations: India has slammed Pakistan for not acting on the concrete evidences shared by it on several terrorist attacks, including the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and the 2008 Mumbai terror attack and pointed out that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes, though proscribed by the UN, continue to enjoy "state hospitality" in the country.

Mahaveer Singhvi, head of the Indian delegation, made the comments at a webinar on Thursday during the ongoing virtual Counter-Terrorism Week.

This is an occasion for reiterating our collective resolve to protect and uphold human rights. It is unfortunate that Pakistan, a sponsor of cross border terrorism, and the globally acknowledged fountain head and pernicious cradle of terrorism, has once again used this forum for propagating its discredited narrative and making mischievous and scurrilous allegations against India, Singhvi said.

While the whole world, including India, has undertaken proactive steps to promote human rights and build resilience against terrorism, Pakistan has main-streamed terrorism as statecraft, Singhvi added. "It continues to provide military, financial and logistical support to cross border terrorism but has denied the victims of terrorism their fundamental right to justice by not acting on the concrete evidences shared by India on several terrorist attacks, including 1993 Mumbai Serial Blasts and 2008 Mumbai Terror Attack.