'People should get 2nd dose of AstraZeneca too'

London: The European Medicines Agency said on Friday that people who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine should get the second one too, despite the rare risk of blood clots that have been linked to the shot.

In new guidance, the EU drug regulator said people should continue to get the second AstraZeneca dose four to 12 weeks after their first

shot.

The agency said there were no or limited data to change current recommendations."

It said it wasn't known whether the risk of a rare blood clot after a second dose might be different than that engendered by the first shot.