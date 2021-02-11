Pentagon establishes task force to meet China challenge

Washington DC: The Pentagon has established a task force to provide recommendations in the next few months to address the challenge posed by China, US President Joe Biden said Wednesday.

"The task force will work quickly, drawing on civilian and military experts across the Department, to provide, within the next few months, recommendations to (Defense) Secretary (Lloyd) Austin on key priorities and decision points so that we can chart a strong path forward on China-related matters, Biden said in his remarks during his maiden visit to the Pentagon on Wednesday.

"It will require a whole-of-government effort, bipartisan cooperation in Congress, and strong alliances and partnerships. That's how we'll meet the China challenge and ensure the American people win the competition of the future, he said.

To be headed by Special Assistant to the Secretary of Defense, Dr. Ely Ratner, the task force will provide its final findings and recommendations no later than four months after establishment. No final public report is anticipated, although the Department will discuss recommendations with the Congress and other stakeholders as appropriate, the Pentagon said in a statement.

In his address, Biden said that the US needs to take on the dangers and opportunities of emerging technologies, enhance its capabilities in cyberspace, ensure that America is positioned to lead in a new era of competition, from deep sea to outer space.

And we need to meet the growing challenges posed by China to keep the peace and defend our interests in the Indo-Pacific and globally, he said.