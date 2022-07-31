Pelosi confirms trip to Asia, but no mention of Taiwan

Beijing: The speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, confirmed on Sunday she will visit four Asian countries this week but made no mention of a possible stop in Taiwan that has fuelled tension with Beijing, which claims the island democracy as its own territory.

Pelosi said in a statement she is leading a congressional delegation to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan to discuss trade, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, security and democratic governance.

Pelosi has yet to confirm news reports that she might visit Taiwan. Chinese President Xi Jinping warned against meddling in Beijing's dealings with the island in a phone call on Thursday with his American counterpart, Joe Biden.

Beijing sees official American contact with Taiwan as encouragement to make its decades-old de facto independence permanent, a step US leaders say they don't support.

Pelosi, head of one of three branches of the US government, would be the highest-ranking elected American official to visit Taiwan since then-Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997.

The Biden administration didn't explicitly urge Pelosi to avoid Taiwan but tried to assure Beijing there was no reason to come to blows and that if such a visit occurred, it would signal no change in US policy.

Under the strong leadership of President Biden, America is firmly committed to smart, strategic engagement in the region, understanding that a free and flourishing Indo-Pacific is crucial to prosperity in our nation and around the globe, Pelosi's statement said.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 after the communists won a civil war on the mainland. Both sides say they are one country but disagree over which government is entitled to national leadership.

They have no official relations but are linked by billions of dollars of trade and investment.

The US switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, but maintains informal relations with the island. Washington is obligated by federal law to see that Taiwan has the means to defend itself. Washington's One China policy says it takes no position on the status of the two sides but wants their dispute resolved peacefully. Beijing promotes an alternative One China principle that says they are one country and the Communist Party is

its leader.