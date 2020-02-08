Passport-free entry to Kartarpur under consideration: Pak Min
Islamabad: Pakistan's National Assembly was informed that a proposal for allowing passport-free entry for Sikh pilgrims to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur was under consideration, in order to attract more visitors, it was reported on Saturday.
During Question Hour on Friday, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah said that at present, passport-free entry of Indian pilgrims to Kartarpur was not allowed in accordance with a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two neighbouring countries, The Express Tribune reported.
However, he added, a proposal for entry without passport, in order to attract more visitors, was under consideration, for which detailed input might be sought from the Foreign Affairs Ministry.
"As per the procedure, pilgrims can visit the corridor from dawn till dusk after producing Indian passport or overseas citizen of Indian-origin card along with the passport of resident country," Shah said.
He added that the movement of Indian visitors was regulated through a combination of physical and electronic security systems by the Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) along with other law-enforcement agencies.
"Visitors are strictly kept inside the Gurdwara complex by using turnstile gates to avoid their exit toward the Pakistani side," he said.
"All the activities in and around the corridor are monitored through surveillance cameras."
The Kartarpur Corridor, which opened last November to connect the Indian border with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, 4.7 km inside Pakistan, allows Sikh pilgrims to travel there without a visa and return on the same day.
Guru Nanak Dev established the first Sikh community in Kartarpur in 1504 on the banks of the River Ravi.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Priyanka-Robert's son Raihan a first time voter8 Feb 2020 9:54 AM GMT
Train services to be hit in Bengal due to signalling work8 Feb 2020 9:47 AM GMT
Walking postbox triggers curiosity at Kolkata book fair8 Feb 2020 9:33 AM GMT
BJP MLA felicitates cab driver who took poet-activist to...8 Feb 2020 9:31 AM GMT
Cipla acquires 4 key brands from Wanbury for up to Rs 898 Feb 2020 9:28 AM GMT