Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers

Ramallah: Dozens of Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli soldiers in different areas in the West Bank, medics said.

Around 134 Palestinians were injured by Israeli soldiers' gunfire, rubber bullets and tear gas in the clashes on Friday, mainly near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, Xinhua news agency quoted the Palestinian Red Crescent Society as saying.

Witnesses said that demonstrators threw stones at Israeli soldiers in protest to earlier Israeli settlers' assaults on south and west of Nablus.

Similar clashes broke out in the village of Kafr Qaddum, near the city of Qalqilya, where Palestinian demonstrators burned tires and threw stones at the soldiers, according to local media reports.