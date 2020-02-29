Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers
Ramallah: Dozens of Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli soldiers in different areas in the West Bank, medics said.
Around 134 Palestinians were injured by Israeli soldiers' gunfire, rubber bullets and tear gas in the clashes on Friday, mainly near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, Xinhua news agency quoted the Palestinian Red Crescent Society as saying.
Witnesses said that demonstrators threw stones at Israeli soldiers in protest to earlier Israeli settlers' assaults on south and west of Nablus.
Similar clashes broke out in the village of Kafr Qaddum, near the city of Qalqilya, where Palestinian demonstrators burned tires and threw stones at the soldiers, according to local media reports.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Centre unleashing violence against anti-CAA protesters: CM29 Feb 2020 9:57 AM GMT
NTPC to start commercial operation of 800 mw unit of...29 Feb 2020 9:54 AM GMT
Nadal strolls into Acapulco final29 Feb 2020 9:27 AM GMT
Pro-CAA, 'shoot the traitors' slogans raised on Delhi Metro...29 Feb 2020 9:24 AM GMT
PWD, EDMC deploy cranes to clear streets in NE Delhi29 Feb 2020 9:20 AM GMT