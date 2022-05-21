Palestinian teen shot in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank
Jerusalem: Israeli troops shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian militant as fighting erupted when soldiers entered a volatile town in the occupied West Bank early Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry and local media said. The shooting, which Israel said came during a gunbattle with local militants, came at a time of intensified Israeli military activity in the northern West Bank town of Jenin in recent months.
The ministry identified the dead teen as Amjad al-Fayyed. It said another Palestinian an 18-year-old was in critical condition after being wounded by Israeli gunfire.
Later Saturday, the militant group Islamic Jihad said al-Fayyed was a member of its armed wing.
