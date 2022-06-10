Pak's Pervez Musharraf critical in UAE: Ex-minister
Lahore/Dubai: Pakistan's former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf is critical and on a ventilator support at a hospital in the UAE, his close aide and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday.
Gen. Musharraf, 78, ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008.
"Musharraf is critical as he is on a ventilator," Chaudhry told PTI. Chaudhry, who was the information minister in the Imran Khan government, was once a media spokesperson for Musharraf.
He said that he spoke to Musharraf's son who confirmed his illness. "I have just spoken to Gen Musharraf's son Bilal in Dubai who confirmed that he (Musharraf) is on ventilator," Chaudhry said.
Reacting to reports, Ifzaal Siddique, the President of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Overseas -- founded by Musharraf -- said that the former president is little bit ill but fully alert. "General Pervez Musharraf is at home (a little) bit ill though, but fully alert as usual, please don't listen to fake news. Just pray for his good health, Ameen," Siddique said.
