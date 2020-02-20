Pak's attorney gen quits after row over his controversial remarks

Islamabad: Pakistan's Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan on Thursday resigned after an uproar by the legal fraternity at his controversial remarks against judges of the Supreme Court.

Khan reportedly used contemptuous words on Tuesday against some members of the full bench of the apex court which is hearing the case about proceeding to remove Justice Qazi Faez Essa, another judge of the top court.

The court ordered to expunge Khan's remarks from the record. However, lawyers demanded his resignation.

The government on Thursday submitted a response to the apex court regarding Khan's remarks, saying that the statements by Khan were unauthorised and without the knowledge of the federal

government.

Khan submitted his resignation to President Arif Alvi, saying he should be relieved of responsibilities immediately.

"I note with profound regret that the Pakistan Bar Council, of which I am the Chairman, has demanded through its press release dated 19th of February 2020 that I resign forthwith from the Office of the Attorney General of Pakistan," he wrote in the resignation letter.

"Accordingly, I hereby resign from the position of the Attorney General for Pakistan and request to accept it with immediate effect," he wrote.

Pakistan Bar Council vice-chairman Abid Saqi asked Khan to submit an unconditional written apology along with his resignation for his "unbecoming conduct" and announced to file contempt of court petition against the attorney general and the law minister.

Khan was appointed as attorney general on August 31, 2018. He also served in the army. He joined the Pakistan army in 1971 and fought against India in the 1971 war and was made a prisoner. He was set free along with other prisoners but resigned in 1973 on return.

Later, he joined the legal profession and was appointed judge of the Sindh High Court in October 2000, but resigned from the position on October 3, 2001 to practice law.

