Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan again praises India for reducing fuel prices

Islamabad: Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan has once again praised India for reducing fuel prices with the help of "discounted oil" from Russia, saying this is what his government was working to achieve with the help of an "independent foreign policy."

The Indian government on Saturday cut excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 per litre to give relief to consumers battered by high fuel prices that have also pushed inflation to a record high.

It also decided to give Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries for 12 cylinders in a year.

Khan tagged a South Asia Index report in his tweet which said that after buying discounted oil from Russia, the Indian government reduced petrol price by 9.5 rupees per litre, Diesel price has also been reduced by 7 rupees per litre.

Taking to Twitter, the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician said: Despite being part of the Quad, India sustained pressure from the US and bought discounted Russian oil to provide relief to the masses.

This is what our government was working to achieve with the help of an independent foreign policy .

India, the world's third-biggest oil-consuming and importing nation, has in recent weeks snapped few cargoes available from Russia at deep discounts as part of its plans to diversify its import basket.

In another tweet, Khan said: Pakistan's interest was supreme but unfortunately the local Mir Jafars & Mir Sadiqs bowed to external pressure, forcing a regime change and are now running around like a headless chicken with the economy in a tailspin .

Khan often terms his political opponents as Mir Jafars & Mir Sadiqs, the historical figures who had betrayed their masters and helped the

British rulers.