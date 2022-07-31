Pakistan death toll from monsoon rains, flooding reaches 320
Karachi: Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has visited flood-ravaged Balochistan province and assured the affected people of all possible help in their rescue and rehabilitation as the death toll from the monsoon rains and flash flooding across the country on Sunday reached 320.
Balochistan province is the worst affected due to the heavy rains and flash floods and has recorded 127 deaths so far.
Prime Minister Sharif while talking to media after visiting Quetta on Saturday announced compensation packages for those killed or displaced during the heavy monsoon rains and flash flooding which have been going on across Pakistan for the last five weeks.
Since mid-June, the monsoon rains have led to swollen rivers and damaged highways and bridges, disrupting traffic all across the country. Sharif said that some 13,000 houses have been fully destroyed or partially damaged in Balochistan, which recorded the highest death toll, followed by Sindh including Pakistan's biggest city Karachi where around 70 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in five weeks.
According to the National and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), there have also been around 60 fatalities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and another 50 in Punjab.
Shahbaz Sharif visited the areas affected the most by the rain induced floods and met with affected people, promising them all possible help from the federal and provincial governments, including compensation packages of one million rupees for each victim.
