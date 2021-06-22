'Pak won't host American bases as it may lead to revenge attacks'

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out hosting American bases in Pakistan for military action inside war-torn Afghanistan, fearing it might lead to his country being "targeted in revenge attacks" by terrorists.

In an opinion piece in The Washington Post newspaper ahead of US President Joe Biden's meeting with top Afghan leaders at the White House later this week, Khan also questioned the efficacy of such US bases in Pakistan.

"We simply cannot afford this. We have already paid too heavy a price, Khan said, amid reports that the US continues to focus on Pakistan for a military base in the region.

Elaborating the reasons for not giving the nod to the US to have bases in Pakistan, which were earlier allowed after 9/11 to coordinate operations in Afghanistan, the prime minister said, If Pakistan were to agree to host US bases, from which to bomb Afghanistan, and an Afghan civil war ensued, Pakistan would be targeted for revenge by terrorists again."

According to media reports, the US used the Shamsi air base in Balochistan to carry out hundreds of drone strikes since 2008. The drone strikes focused primarily on suspected Al Qaeda operatives in mountainous tribal areas, but also crossed the border into Afghanistan.

If the United States, with the most powerful military machine in history, couldn't win the war from inside Afghanistan after 20 years, how would America do it from bases in our country? Khan asked.

Khan, however, underlined that Pakistan and the US have the same interests in Afghanistan: a political settlement, stability, economic development and the denial of any haven for terrorists. "We want a negotiated peace, not civil war," he wrote.

The prime minister said Pakistan is ready to be a partner for peace in Afghanistan with the US but we will avoid risking further conflict after withdrawal of American troops.

Amid the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, the US is looking for options to keep a close eye on the region and is talking to other countries about it.

Pakistan, however, has told the US that it will not give its bases and reiterated Islamabad's commitment to Afghan peace.

Biden's talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and the Chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah on Friday will discuss US troop withdrawal amid a surge in fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban across the country.

Khan said Pakistan in the past had made a mistake by choosing between warring Afghan parties, but it learned from that experience.