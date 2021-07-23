Pak voices 'serious concern' over India's alleged use of Pegasus

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday voiced "serious concern" over media reports about India allegedly eavesdropping on foreigners, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, using Israeli spyware Pegasus and urged the UN to thoroughly investigate the matter.

According to reports, Khan was a potential target of the Israeli-made Pegasus spyware programme by clients of the NSO Group cyberespionage firm. The Foreign Office (FO) through a statement responded to the media queries related to India's alleged use of the Israeli spyware.

We have noted with serious concern recent international media reports exposing Indian government's organised spying operations against its own citizens, foreigners as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan, using an Israeli origin spyware, the FO said. The statement also condemned what it called "India's state-sponsored, continuing and widespread surveillance and spying operations in clear breach of global norms of responsible state behaviour .

We are closely following these revelations and will bring the Indian abuses to the attention of appropriate global platforms, said the FO.