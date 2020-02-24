Pak SC to hear Musharraf's plea on Monday
Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court will hear on Monday an application filed by former President Pervez Musharraf challenging the apex court registrar's decision of refusing to entertain his plea against a special court's verdict that found him guilty of high treason and sentenced him to death.
The former leader had filed the appeal in the apex court in January, seeking to overturn the special court's verdict, reports The Express Tribune.
The registrar office had returned the plea on the grounds that unless the petitioner surrendered himself, his appeal could not be entertained.
Order 23, Rule 8 of the Supreme Court Rules, 1980, empowers it not to accept any petition unless the convict surrenders to the authorities.
The counsel for Musharraf then proceeded to file an appeal against theC registrar's decision.
Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed will hear the arguments on the appeal in his chamber on Monday.
The former President had filed the appeal in the apex court even though a three-judge bench of the Lahore High Court has already declared unconstitutional the filing of high treason case against him, formation of the Special Court as well as its proceedings, leading to the abolition of the death penalty handed down to him on December 17, 2019.
