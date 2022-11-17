Pak SC dismisses plea to stop Khan's protest march

Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition to stop the protest march of former prime minister Imran Khan by observing that it was a political issue and should be resolved politically.

Senator Kamran Murtaza of the ruling coalition had filed the petition against the long march by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, which 70-year-old Khan has billed as 'Haqeeqi Azadi' (real freedom) march.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justices Athar Minallah and Ayesha Malik heard the plea.

After detailed arguments by the parties, the chief justice said that "it is a political problem that can be solved politically".