Pak reports 1,226 new COVID-19 cases

Islamabad: Pakistan's coronavirus cases reached 273,112 on Sunday after 1,226 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.



Thirty five patients died during the period, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 5,882, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

A total of 1,267 patients are in critical condition, it said.

Out of the total infected cases, 117,598 are in Sindh, 91,901 in Punjab, 33,220 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 14,841 in Islamabad, 11,578 in Balochistan, 2,023 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and 1,952 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

As many as 237,434 people have recovered from the disease across the country, it said.

So far, 18,68,180 tests have been performed in the country, including 23,254 in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.