Pak PM welcomes millions of students back to school

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said it was the priority of his government and the nation's collective responsibility to ensure that every child can go to school safely as educational institutes across the country will reopen on Tuesday after a six-month-long closure due to COVID-19.

Educational institutions in the country will begin reopening in phases, following a fall in new Coronavirus case numbers, ending the long closure that led to exam cancellations and introduction of online classes, The Express Tribune reported. Welcoming millions of children back to school, the premier assured the people that the government has worked to endure that school operations align with public health safety rules on Coronavirus.

"Tomorrow we will welcome millions of children back to school. It is our priority and collective responsibility to ensure that every child can go to school safely to learn.

"We have worked to ensure that school operations are aligned with public health safety rules on COVID-19," Khan tweeted.

According to Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, higher education institutions and senior school classes will reopen on Tuesday, classes six till eight will open on September 23, and on September 30 primary classes will reopen.