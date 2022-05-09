Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif warns of legal action against Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has accused his predecessor Imran Khan of planning to trigger a civil war in the country and warned of legal action for concocting a narrative against the country's national institutions.

His remarks came on the heels of Pakistan's powerful army warning its critics to avoid throwing dirt on the premier institution as it took "strong exception" to "intensified and deliberate attempts" to drag it into politics after the removal of the Khan-led government last month.

Shehbaz's office issued a statement late on Sunday night, saying that the premier termed Khan's address at a rally in Abbottabad "a grand conspiracy against Pakistan."

The Prime Minister said those concocting a narrative against national institutions were the real Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq' - the two men who are known as collaborators of the East India Company in the 18th Century. Shehbaz said the state of Pakistan, the Constitution of Pakistan, and the respected institutions of Pakistan were challenged by Imran Khan in Abbottabad on Sunday.

He assured that legal action would be taken.