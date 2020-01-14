Pak Oppn parties express reservation over Musharraf escaping the gallows
Islamabad: Pakistan's Opposition parties have expressed reservation over a top court's decision to quash the death sentence handed out to self-exiled former dictator Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case.
On Monday, the Lahore High Court declared Musharraf's trial by a special court as "unconstitutional", leading to the annulment of the death sentence against the ex-Army chief.
The special court in Islamabad on December 17 last handed down the death penalty to the 74-year-old retired general, now based in Dubai, after six years of hearing the high-profile treason case against him.
The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) expressed surprise and reservations over the judgement of the court, Dawn Newspaper reported.
