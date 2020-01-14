Millennium Post
Home > World > Pak Oppn parties express reservation over Musharraf escaping the gallows

Pak Oppn parties express reservation over Musharraf escaping the gallows

Pak Oppn parties express reservation over Musharraf escaping the gallows

Islamabad: Pakistan's Opposition parties have expressed reservation over a top court's decision to quash the death sentence handed out to self-exiled former dictator Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case.

On Monday, the Lahore High Court declared Musharraf's trial by a special court as "unconstitutional", leading to the annulment of the death sentence against the ex-Army chief.

The special court in Islamabad on December 17 last handed down the death penalty to the 74-year-old retired general, now based in Dubai, after six years of hearing the high-profile treason case against him.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) expressed surprise and reservations over the judgement of the court, Dawn Newspaper reported.

Agencies

Agencies

Our contributor helps bringing the latest updates to you


Share it
Top