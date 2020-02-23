Pak inaugurates 1st-ever Afghan transit cargo train service

Karachi: Pakistan Railways has inaugurated the first ever freight train service that will transit cargo from port city of Karachi to Kandahar in Afghanistan.

Pakistan Railways Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani inaugurated the train on Saturday which departed from the Pakistan International Container Terminal in Karachi with 35 containers on board for the country's southwest Chaman city bordering Afghanistan. From there, the goods will be shifted across the border via road, the Nation reported.

The chairman said the launching of the freight train is one of the major achievements for Pakistan during the ongoing calendar year, which has been termed as Freight Year' aimed at enhancing the revenue generation via transportation of goods through cargo services, the report said.

"The project will help increase the revenue of Pakistan Railways and will also reduce the heavy traffic flow from major roads and highways, besides providing cheap and smooth cargo services to traders with little loss risks in terms of damages, the official was quoted as saying.

The cargo will reach the Afghan border in 48 hours, the report said.