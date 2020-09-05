Pak fails to get Indian nationals listed as terrorists at UNSC

Islamabad: Pakistan's attempt to get two Indian nationals on the UN Security Council's (UNSC) terrorist list through a proposal, was blocked by top member countries including the US, France, the UK, Germany and Belgium, leaving Islamabad's efforts hollow.

Pakistan's Foreign Office expressed its regret over the decision of the UNSC, insisting the need to de-politiciaation of the UN sanction regime.

"Pakistan has always stressed the need for de-politicization of the transparency in the UN sanctions regime for its effectiveness and credibility," said Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri.

"These Indian nationals are wanted criminals in Pakistan for their involvement in many high-profile terrorist attacks and are currently residing in India under state protection," he added.

Pakistan had proposed designation of two Indian nationals Gobinda Patnaik and Angara Appaji, be designated under the UNSC's Islamic State of Iraq and Levant and Al Qaeda Sanctions List in 2019.

However, Islamabad's proposals was blocked by the five countries under the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee with the reason that enough evidence was not provided against the Indian nationals by Pakistan. But Pakistan believes that it provided enough evidence to enlist these individuals as designated terrorists.

"Pakistan had provided sufficient evidence to the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee including information about financial support, travel record and training camps established by this Indian terrorism syndicate to foment terrorism and instability in Pakistan," Chaudhri said.

"Pakistan would continue to expose Indian sponsorship of terrorists entities such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Jamat-ul-Ahrar and others."

Pakistan also took the opportunity to remind the UN of what it claimed as clear violations of the world body's Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials and the UN Code of Conduct of Law Enforcement Officials, by the government of India in relation to the ongoing tense situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"No illegal Acts, such as the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA), can provide a legal cover to a crime recognized as such by international law," said Foreign Office spokesman.

"Pakistan and the people of Kashmir reject Indian attempts to impose illegal and unilateral decisions in Illegal Indian Occupation in Jammu and Kashmir against the wishes of the majority. "The international community must take cognizance of the series of illegal Indian decisions and actions taken since August 5, 2019 and act in support of the human rights of the Kashmiri people," he added.