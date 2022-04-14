Pak Army says it has 'nothing to do with politics', Gen Bajwa to retire in Nov

Islamabad: The Pakistan Army, apparently ruffled by a vicious social media campaign against it, said on Thursday that it has "nothing to do with politics" and it will remain "apolitical".

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the Army- Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar also asserted that Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was not seeking an extension and will neither accept one.

Maj Gen Iftikhar said that Pakistan's survival lies solely on democracy and its strength lies in the institutions, be it Parliament, Supreme Court or the Armed forces.

The Pakistan Army has "nothing to do with politics" and the institution has decided to remain apolitical in the future as well, he said while addressing a press conference, three days after Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was sworn-in as the new Prime Minister after prolonged political turmoil.

He clarified that Gen Bajwa was "unwell" on the day Sharif took office and had to skip the oath taking ceremony.

He said that instead of saying that the Army had been neutral, it was more appropriate to say that it is apolitical as per the constitutional requirement and demands made by various political parties over the years.

"We have many security challenges and we cannot be involved in any other thing. If we can only handle the security challenges properly, it will be fine, he said.