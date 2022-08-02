Pak Army Lt Gen among 6 dead in helicopter crash
Islamabad: A top Pakistani army general and five senior military officials were killed when their helicopter crashed while on a flood relief operation in troubled Balochistan province, the army said on Tuesday.
The six individuals on board included the Commander XII Corps Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, who was supervising the flood relief operations in Balochistan province.
The wreckage of unfortunate helicopter which was on flood relief operations was found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela. All six officers and soldiers including Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali died, said Major General Babar Iftikhar, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations - the media wing of Pakistan's armed forces.
He said the accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations. The Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan when it lost contact with ATC on Monday.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Bengal records about 883 new Covid cases in past 24 hours2 Aug 2022 6:40 PM GMT
Two state-run hospitals accused of denying admission to heart patient2 Aug 2022 6:39 PM GMT
Cyber crime alert: Cops share screenshots of messages sent by frauds2 Aug 2022 6:39 PM GMT
Workshop on Baul music inaugurated2 Aug 2022 6:38 PM GMT
Monkeypox: Health dept to hold workshops to sensitise docs2 Aug 2022 6:38 PM GMT