Opening arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial
Washington: Democrats began presenting their opening arguments at the historic impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, took the podium on the floor of the Senate to make the case that Trump should be removed from office for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Democrats have 24 hours over the next three days to make their case and will be followed by White House lawyers who will defend the Republican president.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
No role for third party in Kashmir issue: MEA on Trump's...23 Jan 2020 12:30 PM GMT
Judge in Nirbhaya case transferred to SC registry23 Jan 2020 12:27 PM GMT
Reliance Jio pays Rs 195 cr to DoT to clear all AGR dues in...23 Jan 2020 12:25 PM GMT
West Bengal plans 50,000-tonne onion cold storage facility23 Jan 2020 12:23 PM GMT
Facelift for SCB Medical College, Cuttack from March: CM23 Jan 2020 12:22 PM GMT