Millennium Post
Home > World > Opening arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial

Opening arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial

Opening arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial

Washington: Democrats began presenting their opening arguments at the historic impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, took the podium on the floor of the Senate to make the case that Trump should be removed from office for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Democrats have 24 hours over the next three days to make their case and will be followed by White House lawyers who will defend the Republican president.

PTI

PTI

Our contributor helps bringing the latest updates to you


Share it
Top