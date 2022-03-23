One of two black boxes found in China plane crash

Beijing: One of the two black boxes of the China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed on Monday has been found, rescuers said on Wednesday.

The China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft, which departed from Kunming and was bound for Guangzhou on Monday, crashed into a mountainous area near Molang Village in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou, in the worst air disaster in over a decade in the country. A black box of the China Eastern Airlines passenger plane has been recovered, rescuers at the site told state-run Xinhua news agency.

The crashed airliner had two black boxes, one in the cockpit and one in the tail to record various data, according to the official media here.

The search for the black boxes is one of the key tasks required by the investigation team. Aircraft black boxes are generally in bright orange-red so they can be found quickly after a flight accident.

They are built to withstand explosions, disintegration, high temperature combustion, immersion in water and other damage, and the battery lasts for about 30 days.